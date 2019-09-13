Havre de Grace: 21st community-wide yard sale is this weekend

Rise and shine early Saturday morning for the Havre de Grace Farmers Market, end of Congress Avenue at Hutchins Park under the tent. Booths set up 9 a.m. to noon. Then, join the 21st Havre de Grace community-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visit the Havre de Grace Visitor Center or 226 N. Union Ave. for a published list of participants.
Here are a few: 200 and 401 S. Union Ave., Joseph's Department Store on North Washington Street, 804 S. Adams, 306 and 568 Bourbon St., 506 Giles St., 834 Ostego St., 813 Tydings Road, 108 Joehill Drive, 125 Francis St., 305 Roosevelt Ct. In Bulle Rock, 519 Majestic Prince Circle, 524 and 526 Ferdinand Drive, 501 Peace Chance Drive, 306 Native Dancer Circle, 521 Dark Star Circle, 1802 Bet Twice Circle, 315 Go Forth Drive. Shop until you drop!
Saturday also you might take a walk on the North Park Trail at 10 a.m. This guided nature/history walk is free to the public and sponsored by the Susquehanna Museum at the Lockhouse. Meet there for the 1.5 mile, 90-minute walk. All ages, rain or shine. Sturdy footwear recommended. 410-939-5780.
Today is Fortune Cookie Day, dear readers. Celebrate your luck Sept. 13 with a Chinese meal at our local eateries: China Kitchen, 1020 Pulaski Highway, 410-939-9026; China Palace, 800 Pulaski Highway, 410-939-9398; Lin's Restaurant, 1007 Pulaski Highway, 410-939-2888.
Take a guided historical walking tour of historic Havre de Grace for $10. Tours are available by appointment. Call 410-939-2100.
Volunteers will be serving at Grace Place Serving Center, St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107 on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free, hot luncheon is served every Tuesday to those in need.
Later Tuesday evening, from 7 to 11 p.m., sing a song to the last days of summer at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888, with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.
Carolyn Foley sent me brochures for the performance of Alisa Dupuy as Queen Victoria on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m., at the Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway. Sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission, the luncheon and performance costs $35 for adults and $25 for children. Tickets are available at the visitor center, 450 Pennington Ave., 410-939-2100.
Happy Birthday wishes with sapphires and asters to Laurel Mathias (Sept. 15), Carolyn Mathias (Sept. 16), Mabel Winter (Sept. 17), Robin Lynch (Sept. 22). Happy anniversary wishes Gregory and Phyllis Smith (Sept. 20), John and Alison Polk (Sept. 21), Greg and Dawn Hebding (Sept. 22). Congratulations all.
A blessing by the Bay will take place Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Frank J. Hutchins Memorial Park, 100 Congress Ave. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Ministerium of Havre de Grace, join them and be ready to be blessed. Blessing of boats at 2:15 p.m. at sound of Shofar trumpet. Blessing of motorcycles at 3 p.m. in front of large tent. 443-752-6957.
Hurricane Dorian passed us by but Sept. 17 was a very sad day in Havre de Grace history when, in 2003, tropical storm Isabel severely damaged our beloved promenade boardwalk.
Veterans would want us to know that Sept. 18 is POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Sept. 16 is International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. And with school back in session, it is most appropriate that Sept. 16 is also National Play-Doh Day for the kiddies.
Buenos dias! National Hispanic Heritage month begins Sept. 15 and continues through Oct. 15. This observance honors the histories, cultures and contributions of citizens who share the common language and ancestry of Spanish. Sept. 15 and 16 mark Mexican Independence days celebrating the start in 1810 of Mexico's struggle for independence from Spain. Other Hispanic neighbors will be celebrating independence days for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua (Sept. 15) and Chile (Sept. 18). Ole.
Our Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Toast it with an American cheeseburger; since national Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18!
With our entrance into September and October,we are now in "R" months, once again. Traditionally, oysters are now back in season. Raw oysters on the half shell, anyone?
Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave.. See ya!