Havre de Grace: Children’s Art Festival at Tydings Park set for Saturday

Take a guided historical walking tour of historic Havre de Grace. $10. Tours are available by appointment. Call 410-939-2100. Sept. 12 marks the Maryland state holiday of Defenders Day, a tribute to the defense of Baltimore in the War of 1812. Of course, Havre de Grace had its own action in the War of 1812 on May 3, 1813, when the town was attacked and burned by the British forces. Learn more about HDG history on the walking tours.