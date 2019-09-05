Havre de Grace: Children’s Art Festival at Tydings Park set for Saturday

It's a big fish, dear readers. Do venture to Concord Point Park to view the newest installation and sculpture "Big Fish, School of Fish" revealed recently at the Waterfront Festival, by Thomas Sterner. You will be amazed and impressed, as I was upon viewing it. Great view of the Susquehanna River too at that point.
It's back to school! September is National School Success month, National Open House month and Library Card Sign Up month. Welcome back to the school year students, teachers, and support staff. Have a great school year.
First Fridays will be held in downtown Havre de Grace tonight, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy the festivities.
Aster is the flower of September. Buy those asters Saturday morning at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market, end of Congress Avenue at Hutchins Park under the tent. Booths set up 9 a.m. to noon. Shop until you drop!
September birthday wishes with sapphires to Kenya Ridgeley (Sept. 6), Emma Buxton (Sept. 7), Peyton Hartsfield (Sept. 9), Lilma Huntley (Sept. 11), Zac Orzewicz (Sept. 12), Renee Stratton (Sept. 12), Laurel Mathias (Sept. 15). Wedding vows will be remembered by Bill and Susie Atkinson (Sept. 9), Bill and Robin Lucas (Sept. 9), Richard and JoAnne Collins (Sept. 11), Patrick Sypolt and Brigitte Peters (Sept. 12). Congratulations to all!
The Havre de Grace Arts Commission announces the 31st Children’s Art Festival in Millard E. Tydings Park on the waterfront, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a fun filled day featuring entertainment for children under 12 years of age. Free admission with adult accompanying. No rain location. Enjoy hands on crafts, scarecrow making (please bring child size clothing), children’s art tent. 410-688-5503.
The Arts by the Bay Gallery, 307 St. John St., 410-939-1818, 410-409-1336, will host a fall reception for its artists, Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Look for new artwork, pottery, jewelry and a new artist showcased. Refreshments will be served. Website: artsbythebaygallery.com.
Sept. 8 is Grandparent's Day. Congratulations to all my readers who happen to be grandparents. Remember yours: Give them a extra special big hug.
Sept. 11 is Patriot's Day and the National Day of Remembrance. The U.S. marks 18 years since the 2001 terrorist attacks. A day most of us living then will never forget!
Take a guided historical walking tour of historic Havre de Grace. $10. Tours are available by appointment. Call 410-939-2100. Sept. 12 marks the Maryland state holiday of Defenders Day, a tribute to the defense of Baltimore in the War of 1812. Of course, Havre de Grace had its own action in the War of 1812 on May 3, 1813, when the town was attacked and burned by the British forces. Learn more about HDG history on the walking tours.
Clark Old, scout and cubmaster of Troop 967 at the United Methodist Church, phoned to tell me about the start up of a BSA Girls Scout troop. This all girl troop is for girls ages 10 1/2 to 18. Contact Sheila Bryan at 443-243-1834 or email: sheilaandbill92@gmail.com for details. For boys, contact Clark at 410-939-6488. the scouting program will resume in mid-September.
Volunteers will be serving at Grace Place Serving Center, St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107, on Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free, hot luncheon is served every Tuesday to those in need.
Sing a song to summer's passing at the open mike hosted by Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888. Open mike nights are Tuesdays, 7 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 (rain date Sept. 15) is another HDG community wide yard sale. This is our 21st sale. Set up in your own home, yard or business. Let us know if you wish to be listed on our published master list, 410-939-2100. Spaces are available downtown for $10. 410-939-6562. Participants include 226 N. Union Ave., 401 S. Union Ave., Joseph's Dept. Store on N. Washington St., 306 and 568 Bourbon St., 506 Giles St., 834 Ostego St., 813 Tydings Road, 108 Joehill Drive. In Bulle Rock, 519 Majestic Prince Circle, 524 & 526 Ferdinand Drive, 501 Peace Chance Drive, 306 Native Dancer Circle.
Carolyn Foley sent me brochures for the performance of Alisa Dupuy as Queen Victoria on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway. Sponsored by the HDG Arts Commission, the luncheon and performance costs $35 for adults and $25 for children. Tickets are available at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 45 Pennington Ave., 410-939-2100.
The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005, hosts several events in September: Rock around the jukebox with the Cruisers this evening, 8 p.m.; celebrate an evening with Paul, Saturday, at 8 p.m.; enjoy a concert with pianist Jason Solounias Sunday, at 2 p.m.; Re-live the Beatles on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.; view the Occidental Gypsy on Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
