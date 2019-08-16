Havre de Grace: Annual art show is this weekend

Calling all aficionados of the arts, dear readers, this weekend is the Annual Havre de Grace Art Show sponsored by the Soroptimists. The show will showcase the talents of artists and craftsmen throughout the country. Show hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday , 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other features include live entertainment, children’s entertainment and specialty foods. Location: Millard Tydings Memorial Park, 410-939-9342, hdgartshow.org.
Roses, radishes and rosemary. The Havre de Grace Farmers Market will delight you with fresh produce and other goodies. Satisfy your gastronomic desires Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the market, under the big white tent in Hutchins park, foot of Congress Avenue. Contact Office of Tourism for more information, 410-939-2100.
Happy birthday wishes Rev. Jane Day Stover (Aug. 3), Robert Holmes (Aug. 6), Richard Collins (Aug. 8), Saundra Pope (Aug. 9), Cecil Hill & Evelyn Owens(Aug. 10), Walter Coppersmith (Aug. 16), Janine McClaskey (Aug. 17), Donna Barker (Aug. 18), Serle A Wise (Aug. 19), Lew Mason (Aug. 20), Faith Lilly Andreen, Fay Bosland, Jabez Loane (Aug. 22), my cousin Anna Kimmel & Tim Shrader & Randy Craig (Aug. 23), Cal Ripken Jr. (Aug. 24), Karen Griffith (Aug. 25). Roy wishes his mother, Donna Skrivanek, a very happy birthday (Aug. 13).
Wedding anniversaries will be remembered by Paul and Jane Martin (Aug. 5), Jim and Faith Buxton (Aug. 12), former county executive David Craig and Melinda Craig (Aug. 14) Tim and Katherine Shrader (Aug. 18). Congratulations to all!
Volunteers will be serving at Grace Place Serving Center, St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107 on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free, hot luncheon is served every Tuesday to those in need.
Ray Astor informed me that August commemorates the 74th anniversary of several important historical events from World War II. August is Peace Month. On Aug. 6, 1945, the first atomic bomb was dropped upon Hiroshima, Japan, followed by a second atomic bomb dropped upon Nagasaki, Aug. 9, 1945. By Aug. 14, 1945, Japan surrendered. Aug. 15 is VJ Day -- Victory in Japan Day. Thank you, veterans!
Since Aug. 17 is National Thriftshop Day, let's plan a trip to the Lutheran Mission Society store, 531 Legion Drive at Otsego Street, 410-939-0879 or Twice as Nice Shop, 1844 Pulaski Highway, 410-939-0633.
Prepare early for the Havre de Grace community wide yard sale, Sept. 14 (rain date Sept. 15) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at 410-939-2100 or 410-939-6562. Spaces $10. Sign up for our published list of participants.
Sing a song to peace at the open mike from 7 to 11 p.m., with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on Tuesday at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888.
Take a guided historical walking tour of historic downtown Havre de Grace for $10. Tours are available by appointment. Call 410-939-2100 for details.
Carolyn Foley sent me brochures for the performance of Alisa Dupuy as Queen Victoria on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway. Sponsored by the HDG Arts Commission, the luncheon and performance costs $35 for adults and $25 for students. Tickets are available at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 450 Pennington Ave., 410-939-2100.
Cry rock-n-roll forever! Plan an evening viewing the Woodstock film this Saturday at 4 and 8p.m. Part one from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a dinner break. Part two shown 8 to 10 p.m. Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005.
The Family Film Series continues with the super hero "Aquaman" on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.
The huge Waterfront Festival is Aug. 24. Celebrate our picturesque waterfront with a full day of live entertainment, taste seafood, artisans, vendor village, pirates and kid's fun.
Aug. 22 is "Be an Angel Day." If you aren't an angel, then you may wish to plan for "Kiss and Make Up Day" on Aug. 25!
Clark Old, scout and cubmaster of troop 967 at the United Methodist Church, phoned to tell me about the start up of a BSA Girls Scout troop. Contact Bill Bryan, 443-243-1487 or Clark 410-939-6488.
Please keep me informed at 226 N. Union Ave. or 410-939-6562. See ya!