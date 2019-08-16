Havre de Grace: Annual art show is this weekend

Calling all aficionados of the arts, dear readers, this weekend is the Annual Havre de Grace Art Show sponsored by the Soroptimists. The show will showcase the talents of artists and craftsmen throughout the country. Show hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday , 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other features include live entertainment, children’s entertainment and specialty foods. Location: Millard Tydings Memorial Park, 410-939-9342, hdgartshow.org.