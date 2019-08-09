Havre de Grace: National Lighthouse Week events continue

Celebrate, dear readers, as National Lighthouse Week events continue at our Concord Point Lighthouse.
Tonight, Aug. 9, an IronBirds fundraiser will be hosted at Ripken Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Call 410-939-3213 to reserve your tickets. On Saturday, Aug. 10, there will be a lighthouse member reception from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a National Lighthouse Celebration open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m.
Attention all crustacean lovers! Commander Crabby will be on board at the American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John Street, to host his seafood festival, starting at 11 a.m. Call for details 410-939-0234. Web site: americanlegionpost47.org.
Hey aficionados of bluegrass! The Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, 410-939-2299, will host a Steppingstone Folk and Blue Grass Festival, Sunday, Aug. 11, noon to 6 p.m.
Maize seekers! Shop for fresh corn on the cob at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market, set up under the white tent at the foot of Congress Avenue on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Maybe something fresh from the garden will be served for the free, hot meal luncheon at Grace Place Serving Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St.John's Episcopal Church, 114 North Union Avenue, 410-939-2107. Volunteers will provide the luncheon at anyone in need who enters.
Calling all entertainers! Sing a song to summer at the open mike from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John Street, 410-939-8888.
Attention all peripatetics! Take a guided historical walking tour of historic downtown Havre de Grace for $1O. Tours are available by appointment. Call 410-939-2100.
Heads up! Prepare early for the Havre de Grace community-wide yard sale, Sept. 14 (rain date Sept. 15). Details at 410-939-6562 or 410-939-2100. Spaces available for $10. Call now to add yourself to our featured list.
Get well wishes and wishes for quick recoveries to Jane Currier, Sarah Currier, Bambi Johnson, Lori Hahn Maslin and Bob Glassman.
Happy birthday wishes to Smokey the Bear, Aug. 9, (1944). Seventy-five years ago, Smokey became the symbol of fire prevention in America.
Hey spacenuts and astrophiles! Perseids meteor Ssower peaks on the night of Aug. 12 and the morning of Aug. 13. The show is best seen after midnight, in a location far from city lights.
Lobsters are at war! Well, not really; but lobstermen are in the North Atlantic. The Havre de Grace Green Team and the HDG Maritime Museum will sponsor the film, "Lobster War" at the museum, 100 Lafayette St., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. The film reveals the fight over the world's richest fishing grounds. Free admission with a discussion to follow.
Happy birthday wishes to my cousin Gene Harding (Aug. 2), Pat St. Clair (Aug. 3), twins Patricia Younce and Sandy Barbe (Aug. 5), Janet Stein (Aug. 8). Congratulations!
Royalophiles and monarchists delight! Carolyn Foley sent me brochures for the performance of Alisa Dupuy as Queen Victoria on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway. Sponsored by the HDG Arts Commission, the luncheon and performance costs $35 for adults and $25 for students. Tickets are available at the HDG Visitor Center, 450 Pennington Ave., 410-939-2100.
Enjoy some of the events at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005. Ornithologists will treasure the Family Film Series, as it continues with the showing of "The March of the Penguins" on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.
Cry “Rock-n-roll forever!” Plan an evening viewing the Woodstock film, Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 and 8 p.m. Part one from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a dinner break. Part two shown 8 to 10 p.m.
That about knocks the socks off this column. Please keep me informed at 226 N. Union Ave. or 410-939-6562. See ya!