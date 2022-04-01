Harford County Sheriff’s Office holds mock traffic stop event for drivers, passengers with developmental disabilities

Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Mark Pilachowski makes the traffic stop on one of the participants in the Pathfinders for Autism mock traffic stop event at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office held an event Wednesday to simulate practice traffic stops for drivers or car passengers with developmental disabilities, who may become anxious during traffic stops.

The event was held at Ripken Stadium in partnership with Pathfinders for Autism, a Hunt Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting and improving the lives of people affected by autism.

Four traffic lanes were set up with four different types of police vehicles. Participants were invited to go through the practice police stops as many times as they felt comfortable.

Information packets also were given out, and included laminated instructions for what to do at a traffic stop, as well as written instructions to hand to a police officer on how to effectively help the car occupant with developmental disabilities.

“It’s an opportunity for both parties to be educated,” said Senior Deputy Janelle Myers, who called the event a “good opportunity for them in a non-threatening, less-scary environment to get some experience.”

According to Kyle Andersen, the Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, 12 groups participated in the event, including 17 individuals with developmental disabilities.

This is the first time the Sheriff’s Office and Pathfinders for Autism have conducted simulated traffic stops, although they’ve done similar events with the Baltimore County Police Department and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, according to Rebecca Rienzi, executive director for Pathfinders for Autism.

“Our goal is to make sure everybody has the information they need to have a safe interaction,” Rienzi said.

Sgt. Gerald Eaton, who helped organize the event, said the benefits were not just for the participants but police officers as well.

“It’s also good for the police to learn exactly what they’re dealing with,” Eaton said. Officers “may not ever be [with] someone with a developmental disability in the course of their duties.”

The Harford Sheriff’s has mandated training for dealing with people with developmental disabilities, but Eaton said that’s more of a classroom setting, and Wednesday’s event was more of a “real-world scenario.”

Jay Larson and his son Eric came all the way from Rockville to take part.

“We’ve had an experience where he got pulled over,” Jay Larson said, “and he was a little confused about what was going on.”

Eric Larson noted the event provided helpful information “in case something bad happens.”

Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Mark Pilachowski moves in with lights and sirens to make the traffic stop on one of the participants in the Pathfinders for Autism mock traffic stop event at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

