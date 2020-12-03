Harford sheriff’s office promotes long-time employee Lee Dunbar to lead services and support bureau

A longtime member of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Lee Dunbar, was promoted to major and will assume the position of chief of the services and support bureau, the office announced.
Dunbar’s appointment, effective Nov. 28, came on the heels of the retirement of Maj. Daniel Galbraith last month.
In his new role, Dunbar will oversee the Planning and Research and Court Services Divisions of the sheriff’s office, as well as the Harford County Training Academy, Warrant Apprehension Unit, and much of the day-to-day administrative operations of the office including computer support, human resources and quartermaster, according to a news release.
“I would like to thank Maj. Galbraith for his long service to the citizens of Harford County,” Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a statement. “The decision to promote Capt. Dunbar to the rank of major came after careful consideration and internal discussion.
“It speaks volumes of the quality of the men and women in the Sheriff’s Office that there are so many experienced commanders who are ready to step forward and contribute to continuing to move this agency forward,” he continued.
Dunbar has been a member of the sheriff’s office for 25 years and had most recently served as the division commander of the Southern precinct in Edgewood.
While serving with the sheriff’s office, Dunbar has worked in patrol operations, the Harford County Narcotics Task Force, and multiple investigative positions, according to the news release. He also served as a polygraph examiner, chair of the Use of Force Committee and on the public information office media team.
Moving to Harford County at a young age, Dunbar graduated from Harford Christian High School, then earned an associate’s degree in political sciene from Harford Community College and a bachelor’s degree in government and public policy from the University of Baltimore.
Staring his law enforcement career as a cadet with the Maryland State Police, graduating from their 103rd entrance law enforcement class, Dunbar was laid off along with the rest of the class immediately after graduation due to statewide budget cuts.
He joined the Bel Air Police Department, where he served four years before joining the sheriff’s office in 1995.