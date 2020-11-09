Harford County schools returning to mostly virtual as COVID-19 cases reach new highs

Harford County Public Schools will be sending most students and teachers home at the end of this week to resume virtual learning after new local coronavirus cases have spiked to the their highest levels since the pandemic began here.
“We’re going to shut down a majority of our in-person learning experiences for a short period of time while the metrics are above the cutoffs established by the state,” Superintendent Sean Bulson said Monday in an interview with The Aegis. “We’ve now had five days of the positivity rate exceeding 5%, and our new case rate has been on a very steep trajectory.”
The Maryland Department of Health reported a seven-day average of 19.57 cases per 100,000 people Monday, marking the 10th straight day of rising new case rates in Harford. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 6.34% Monday, the highest it has been since June.
Both metrics are above the baselines outlined in the HCPS Continuity of Learning plan, which called for more restrictive steps if the positivity rate exceeded 5% or the new case rate rose above 15 per 100,000.
Harford schools will remain open under a one-day-a-week hybrid model through the end of this week, Bulson said.
“This will start effective Friday, that’s usually our asynchronous day, we’re going to have three more days to prepare to shut things down and make sure students and teachers have the things that they need for virtual learning experiences,” he said.
Last Wednesday, schools began bringing back third- through fifth-graders for a once-a-week hybrid model. Kindergarten through second-grade students returned under the once-a-week model Oct. 19, and middle and high school students had been scheduled to return starting next Monday.
Some students began the school year five days a week in Learning Support Centers set up around the county, and special education programs had welcomed students back as well.
All of those students will now be returning home for virtual school — with one exception, Bulson said.
“We are working on creating spaces for people who don’t have access to internet,” he said.
The superintendent noted a concentration of residents without internet in the North Harford area, and said the school system is working on creating some sort of “connectivity spaces” for them to learn in-person.
“But it’s really just for people without internet,” he said. “We do have some small numbers of people in other parts of the county without internet; we think we can address a lot of their needs with hot spots.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, specific numbers regarding how many students would be welcome to the connectivity hubs were not available. Bulson said parents of those students would be notified.
It’s unclear when in-person learning will resume, but it would likely take multiple weeks of data below the state baselines to do so.
“It’s hard to put an amount of time on it; it really has to do with those community transmission rates,” Bulson said. “What we’re working on is a return, once we have either one or two weeks of consecutive of numbers in the right range — below 15 cases per 100,000 and below 5% positivity — then that would trigger us to open after another week of similar data.”
When students do return, Bulson said there wouldn’t be an incremental roll-out like had been done to start the school year, rather, “we would return where we left off with those same groups" already participating in the one-day hybrid.
Bulson will give an additional update at tonight’s Board of Education business meeting, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. He will be joined by Harford County Health Department officials. An audio stream of the meeting is available at hcps.org/boe/livestream.
Meal kits will continue to be provided on Friday from noon to 1 p.m., according to an announcement from the school system sent to parents and staff. Sports and conditioning schedules have been put on hold.
The school system will continue to offer tech support for families.
Latest Harford County
This article will be updated.