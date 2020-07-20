5 takeaways from Harford schools’ town hall on virtual learning, including keeping schedules close to normal

The first draft, released July 9, “had some flaws in it that we couldn’t reconcile,” Bulson said Thursday. Those flaws included how families would manage child care on days when students are not in school, how to handle child care for HCPS employees on days they are working in school, the challenge of finding enough substitute teachers to handle the workload of educators who cannot teach in person because they are at a high risk of getting COVID-19, plus the initial proposal that educators would teach in a “synchronous” manner, managing students in person and virtually at the same time.