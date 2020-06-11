Harford County teacher charged with sex offenses in Baltimore County

A Harford County Public Schools teacher has been charged with sex offenses occurring roughly two decades ago in Baltimore County.
John David Hobbs, 51, of Fallston, is facing one count each of third-degree sex offense, child molestation and second-degree rape. He is being held without bail following his arrest Wednesday.
Hobbs is scheduled to appear before a Baltimore County District Court judge at 1 p.m. today for a bail review hearing.
Electronic court records indicate the alleged offenses occurred sometime between January 1999 and December 2000.
Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools, said Hobbs was placed on administrative leave when the school system was made aware of the investigation. He had been working in the English department at Patterson Mill High School in Bel Air, according to the schools’ website.
In a letter to the editor sent to the Aegis in October 2018, Hobbs indicated he had been a teacher in Harford County Public Schools since at least 1997. Lader was not immediately able to confirm how long he had worked for the school system or the date he was placed on leave.
Court records do not list an attorney for Hobbs.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.