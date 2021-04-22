Hickory Elementary School Lauren Byrd named Harford County’s 2021 Teacher of the Year

“Mrs. Byrd can inspire her students to ‘do hard things’ because she has herself modeled this in her role as an educator, serving not only the first-grade students daily in her classroom, but providing models for new teachers, serving on committees, and writing curriculum to benefit her colleagues in Harford County Public Schools,” said nominators Carl and Martha Turner. “She should be recognized as the 2021 Harford County Teacher of the Year due to her unwavering passion in meeting the needs of the individual student and the significant impact she has on the lives of young learners.”