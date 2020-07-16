Harford schools will have virtual learning through first two quarters of 2020-21 year, with limited space open for internet access, staff support

Harford County Public Schools’ students will be taught virtually for the first two quarters of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a letter from Superintendent Sean Bulson issued Thursday morning. However, the school system will offer “Learning Support Centers” at schools where a limited number of students will have internet access and supervision by an HCPS employee.
A town hall meeting on plans for next year is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight. The meeting can be viewed online via Microsoft Teams, with a link available on the school system’s website. Superintendent Sean Bulson will give a brief presentation on the plan, and then participants will be able to ask questions.
A draft recovery plan released last week outlined three options for a return to school in the fall, all coinciding with the stages of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery. The options included all-virtual learning, which was the operating method for the spring; schools being open with the option of taking classes virtually; or a hybrid of virtual and in-person classes, with students in school part of the week and learning virtually the rest of the week.
The state and county have been in Stage 2 of recovery since mid-June. Under the school system’s original plan, that meant Harford schools would’ve employed a hybrid operating method.
Bulson said the new plan is an attempt to “walk a line between the safety concerns of having too many students in one place at one time while also knowing we need a safe place where students can be during the day that has reliable internet and adult supervision.”
“We’re trying to walk the line between those two really important beats.”
Bulson and the Harford County Board of Education had received feedback on the draft plan Monday at the regular school board meeting. There was no indication that such a significant change to the plan was coming so soon, although Bulson indicated at Monday’s meeting “this plan is very much a draft,” and told board members “you’ll see the growth of the plan in the next couple of weeks.”
The new plan, Bulson said Thursday, “is an evolution of what we were doing Monday. It’s a response to some really overwhelming feedback, and an attempt to address some of the harder-to-address feedback we received Monday.”
Much of the feedback to the school system fell along the lines of one group of people who want schools open for in-person classes and another who prefer distance learning as the safer option, according to Bulson’s letter.
“There is general agreement that safe, in-person learning would be the first preference, but the current conditions make it impossible for large groups of students to be in school at one time,” the superintendent wrote.
School system leaders determined that the Stage 2 hybrid model initially proposed “does not allow our students and staff to adequately practice social distancing, and it creates an insurmountable logistical challenge for parents in many cases,” Bulson continued.
“Additionally, due to several health and safety concerns, many of our educators may not be able to be present for an in-person model which would have impacted our ability to provide adequate supervision and instruction,” he stated.
The superintendent had planned to release an interim version in early August and then present a final version at the next school board meeting on Aug. 10. HCPS must submit the plan to the state by Aug. 14.
The town hall had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed shortly after 1 p.m. that day because the draft plan was being revised. The new plan was supposed to be released at 10 a.m., but was not posted until 11:30 a.m. — six hours before the town hall. In a phone interview, Bulson said there would be more opportunities for feedback prior to the Aug. 10 school board meeting, but he didn’t have particulars yet.
The revised plan released Thursday “relies exclusively on virtual learning while providing opportunities for students who need a safe, supervised place during the school day,” according to Bulson’s letter.
Officials will offer “a limited number” of spaces in each school, called HCPS Learning Support Centers, where students who need access to a safe location to learn can be with supervision from a school system employee as well as internet access.
Bus transportation and meals will be available through the learning centers, where students will be taught by an instructor who is working remotely. The school system will provide, to students learning from home, Chromebook computers to kindergartners through eighth graders and Windows laptops to ninth through 12th graders — Windows laptops also will be provided to teachers, according to the letter.
The school system “is currently undertaking trials of cellular hotspots throughout the county, to provide Internet access to all students,” Bulson stated.
“In addition, we are making dramatic upgrades to our curriculum and professional development to ensure virtual instruction is more interactive and engaging than during the Spring of 2020,” he added.
School officials will send a survey to HCPS families next week to determine the level of interest in attending the in-person learning support centers.
“Prior to finalizing this plan, HCPS will have to weigh demand for attending the HCPS Learning Support Centers against our capacity to staff them safely,” Bulson noted.
Harford’s new plan seems to be more in line with what other school districts around the state have been proposing.
Monica Goldson said her administration will reevaluate conditions in December. If safe to do so, students will have the option of returning part-time in February with a staggered schedule where students learn in-person twice a week and virtually the other three days.
Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said Tuesday he is leaning toward remote learning with a phased-in return as the school board considers how to reopen schools for the 2020-21 academic year.
Hogan on Wednesday said state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon would hold a press conference next week to further discussion the schools situation for the fall.
”We all want our children to get back to school as soon as possible, but only if and when we can do it in a way that keeps our students and teachers safe,” he said. Hogan added that “we cannot and should not rush” the decision on schools.