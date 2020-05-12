Online registration for Harford County Public Schools to begin May 18

Online registration for students new to Harford County Public Schools for the 2020-2021 school year is set to begin on Monday, May 18.
Parents and guardians of students who are new to HCPS, from those entering kindergarten through 12th grade, will be able to go online to register at www.hcps.org.
Once on the page, click "About Us" and then "Our Schools." Visit the website of the school your child will attend and click the "Online Registration" link, then follow the instructions.
The forms to request a kindergarten waiver or advanced placement in kindergarten and first grade are also available online, said Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for the school system. Directions on how to submit those forms are included on the forms. Visit www.hcps.org/parents for more information.
Due to the application requirements, HCPS is not able to offer prekindergarten registration online at this time, Lader said. Those applications will be available once HCPS buildings reopen.
If a student is entering a magnet program outside of their attendance area, they will also need to register in person when HCPS buildings re-open, she said.
Registration for prekindergarten, early entrance and advanced placement applications, as well as kindergarten registration and waivers were scheduled to begin the first Friday in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.