Propane spill forces Harford County Public Schools to close three schools

Harford County Public Schools closed three schools Thursday morning because of an overturned propane truck. Youth’s Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High Schools are all closed.

The school system initially tweeted around 6 a.m. that there was a propane spill but updated that information in a second tweet two hours later, saying there was no spill but that the propane truck remained overturned.

Advertisement

The school system recommends travelers stay out of the area; if you live in the area, refer to the Maryland State Police for additional guidance or information.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.