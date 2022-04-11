Harford County Public Schools allow unlimited attendance at events

Assemblies, events and in-person meetings at Harford County public schools and facilities are now allowable with no capacity restrictions.

A month after masks have become optional, Harford County Public Schools has updated its operational status to allow regular attendance at all athletic events and fine arts performances.

The changes, which went into effect on April 1, removes the previous restrictions on attendance at indoor meetings and events. The status reflects the county’s low COVID-19 community level, based on the CDC metric.

Also, the Maryland Department of Health has partnered with the Maryland State Department of Education and the Harford County Health Department to provide COVID-19 at-home test kits for all students.

The state health department requested school systems across the state provide these at-home test kits to each student, according to the HCPS website. The test kits will be sent home with students this month.