Churchville Elementary School’s Ashley Gereli named Harford County’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Ashley Gereli, a sixth-year, special education teacher at Churchville Elementary School, has been named the 2022 Harford County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made by Superintendent Sean Bulson Tuesday evening at a virtual event.

Gereli was educated in Harford County Public Schools. She graduated from the Teaching Academy of Maryland Program at C. Milton Wright High in 2012.

Gereli studied elementary education, special education and psychology at Harford Community College and earned an associate’s degree in 2014. She completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education at Towson University in 2016.

She is a member of many leadership teams at Churchville, serves as a ClubHOUSE Leader, and was nominated by her colleagues for the 2021-22 Harford County Education Foundation Everyday Hero award.