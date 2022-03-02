Harford County Public Schools make masking optional; parent turns their back on board for previous mask policy

The Harford County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to make masks optional for students and staff, effective Tuesday.
“It has been a long two years. We are all tired, but it is time. We need to move on,” said Dr. Roy Philips, a member of the school board.
HCPS also updated its operational status, removing restrictions on before- and after-school activities and making its COVID testing program voluntary for all activities. Field trips, assemblies and social events are allowed on campus with district approval and a COVID-19 safety plan for students who show symptoms of illness.
In-person meetings are allowed with social distancing wherever possible. An unrestricted number of spectators can attend outdoor events; indoor events will have restricted attendance. Use of public school facilities by outside organizations will be allowed with reduced capacity indoors and visitors to any campus must abide by district policies.
Masking is also optional on school buses. Masks are still required while visiting a school’s health suite.
The school system will continue its COVID-19 diagnostic testing program with voluntary testing for all students and staff. No person with COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, in quarantine due to close contact with a person with COVID-19 symptoms or a COVID-19 positive test, may work in or visit HCPS property.
In line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, students and staff who have completed their five-day isolation or quarantine period should continue to mask in all public settings, including schools, for five more days.
Maryland’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review rescinded the current mask mandate last week, as recommended by the Maryland State Board of Education.
After the Maryland State Board of Education and a General Assembly committee rescinded the statewide school mask mandate last week, the CDC introduced a new metric for determining community transmission levels, which placed Harford County at the low community level for COVID-19.
Although the board agreed to make masks optional, one member said that this decision could backfire as new COVID variants, like omicron, develop.
“Here we are with the pandemic winding down and we are going back to how things used to be pre-pandemic,” Dr. David Bauer said. “This happened last summer, too. Cases dropped really low back in June, lower than they are now. Then, HCPS lifted the mask mandate. Back in fall when I gave my presentation, we had beaten the alpha variant. Delta was different and therein lies the problem. Now, delta is gone.”
This time is different, said board member Dr. Carol Mueller, in that the school system now has KN95 and the smaller KN94 masks available at each school for students who still want to wear them.
“There a lot of people who still want masks in place because of their family stories. There are people in their family who are immunocompromised,” said Mueller. “I am very happy we will be providing the KN95 masks for the students that want them. I believe that was one of the things at the beginning of the pandemic was not readily available.”
After voting, the board urged the public to be kind to others who make different choices about masking.
“As we transition to this choice situation, I would kindly ask parents to talk to children about being courteous to others who have made a different choice,” said board member Sonja Kawrwacki.
Despite the request for kindness, there were flashes of anger and frustration during the hourlong public comment portion of the meeting. Some people turned their backs on the board while speaking and disregarded meeting rules.
“There should be no reason the masks should have been on in the first place,” Kayla Mirkanage said. “[The mask] requirement has been removed, and it has nothing to do with the people in these seats [the board]. It has something to do with the people in these seats [the public].”
Residents also expressed concerns about the psychological impact of the pandemic on their children, the safety implications of wearing masks, and other issues. One citizen said masks and vaccinations should not be required since both could possibly hurt children more in the long run.
“We have 80% of children vaccinated when it should be zero,” said resident Tracey Ostrodami. “I do not care what anyone says, you do not know the long term effects on these children.”
Even though Harford County is at the low community transmission level for COVID-19, the school system strongly encourages people to get vaccinated.
According to the CDC, wearing masks should be optional in communities at the low transmission level. However, masks are recommended for people with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Latest Harford County
With the board’s ruling on school masks reversed, face coverings are now optional in Harford, Anne Arundel, Carroll and Frederick county schools.