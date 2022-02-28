Harford County executive Glassman calls on HCPS board to rescind mask order at tonight’s meeting

After the Maryland State Board of Education and a General Assembly committee rescinded the statewide school mask mandate last week, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Harford County at the low community level for COVID-19, County Executive Barry Glassman said he expects the county school board to rescind the face mask policy in its Monday night meeting.
“Parents have been asking when the mask mandate will be lifted in Harford County Public Schools and I expect that our local school board will vote at their meeting Monday evening to accept the superintendent’s recommendation as outlined in their published agenda, which is to make masks optional indoors, except for school buses and health suites, effective Tuesday, March 1,” Glassman said in a statement.
Harford County Public Schools will discuss the mask mandate at its regularly scheduled board meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Since Harford County is at the low community level for COVID-19, the CDC recommends people stay up to date with their vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.
According to the CDC website, the community level metric is a new tool to help areas decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
In these communities, wearing masks is optional, but people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 are advised to wear a mask.
With the state’s ruling on school masks reverse, face coverings are now optional in Anne Arundel, Carroll and Frederick county schools. Baltimore and Howard county schools announced that they will make masks optional this week.