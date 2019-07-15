Harford schools, IronBirds team up for first End of Summer Fest at Ripken Stadium

Harford County Public Schools and the Aberdeen IronBirds are teaming up to present the first End of Summer Fest at Ripken Stadium the end of August.
The event will precede the IronBirds game against the Brooklyn Cycles on Friday, Aug. 30. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and are available at the school system’s website, www.hcps.org, or by clicking here.
Vendors will be on-site prior to the start of the game and there will be an invitation to students to join a pre-game parade on the field.
“This parade will be different from Kids Run the Bases,” IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus said. “The students will parade around the warning track in front of their family and friends while we show photos and videos of different HCPS activities on our gigantic in-stadium video board.”
There will also be fireworks after the game.
Each person attending can also be entered to win a baseball signed by Cal Ripken Jr. by bringing a school supply item to donate to the Harford County Education Foundation Tools for Schools.
“We hope students, teachers and administrators bring their family and friends out to the ballpark that evening,” Slatus said. “As we celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year, this is just another way to bring the community together for great baseball and affordable family fun.”