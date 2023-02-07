Harford school board and staff show their gratitude to schools during ‘Grati-Tour’

Jarrettsville Elementary School first-grade teacher Elizabeth Smithson, back, smiles as Dyann Mack, right, director of elementary school performance, and other members of the HCPS senior staff along with Harford County Board of Education members lead Smithson's class in a cheer for her during the recent Grati-Tour visit to Jarrettsville Elementary School Friday, February 3, 2023. The group traveled to six schools around the county to celebrate and thank staff for their continued dedication. Chick-fil-A of Harford County also provided special desert trays for school-based staff at each location. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Members of the Harford County Board of Education embarked on their Grati-Tour around the county on Friday.

Grati-Tour participants included Board of Education members, senior staff and a few support staff, approximately 25 in total. The group departed from Central Office in Bel Air on a school bus and spent the day visiting six schools – one in each of the new board members’ districts.

The schools they visited were: Jarrettsville Elementary School, William S. James Elementary School, Fallston Middle School, Magnolia Middle School, Harford Technical High School and Patterson Mill High School.

Schools were not asked to prepare anything special for the event; this was truly a way for board members and administrators in Harford County Public Schools to thank the principals and their staff for the great work happening every day in their buildings.

The group spent approximately 30 minutes at each stop to tour the building, shake hands, take pictures and leave treats from Chick-fil-A of Harford County in the teachers’ lounges. The event was designed to be quick pop-ins to show the gratitude with as little disruption to the normal school day as possible.