Harford schools hoping to have in-person graduation ceremonies at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen

“Do we have priorities or is everything a priority? Because everything we do contributes to the risk, contributes to the disruptions, contributes to our ability to deliver on other things,” Bulson said. “Our ability to make sure that we’re keeping the students in schools for four days is the priority and we’re doing it before most districts in the state are doing it. And we’re doing it before our metrics, according to the CDC, support it. But we believe we can do it safely and that’s a priority.