Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Havre de Grace Elementary School teacher Kacey Miller, center, catches up on some of the classroom news as she talks with a group of students during snack time Thursday, April 27, 2023. Miller works with teacher Amanda Scearce in the Early Intervention Program for 3- 4 year-old children with disabilities at Havre de Grace Elementary School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Public Schools offers its Early Intervention Program, "Learning Together," for 3- and 4-year-old students with learning disabilities or developmental delays participate in a free, two- or three-half-day preschool to prepare them for kindergarten.