HCPS to hold COVID testing clinic Thursday

Harford County Public Schools will hold three, pop-up COVID-19 screening clinics in January, beginning Thursday.
The first clinic will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Aberdeen High School. The other clinics will be held Jan. 11 at Fallston High School and Jan. 12 at C. Milton Wright High School, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The voluntary clinics will be for students and staff throughout the public school system who are asymptomatic and have not been identified as a close contact. Anyone who is sick or having COVID-19 symptoms cannot attend. Participants must register through their school’s portal, unless they participated in a previous MAKO Medical screening clinic.