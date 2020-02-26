Harford schools send letter to parents about coronavirus

Harford County Public Schools and the county’s health department are fielding an increasing number of calls and questions about the coronavirus outbreak from “anxious parents and residents,” according to a letter from Superintendent Sean Bulson sent Wednesday.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Harford County or in Maryland, he wrote, but noted “This is a rapidly changing situation, and one which we are monitoring closely.”
“Please know that, as we do in all health-related cases, we are working closely together and receiving additional guidance from the Harford County Health Department, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Bulson wrote in the letter, which is also posted on the school system’s website.
On Tuesday, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should begin preparations as the coronavirus will soon begin spreading in communities across the United States.
"It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a news briefing.
“The 2019 novel strain at the center of the current issue is a new one and has a more severe impact in terms of respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. The CDC is still studying how the virus spreads, though it is thought at this point to be spread much like the flu,” Bulson wrote in his letter.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent strain of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
The letter encourages good hygiene to help limit the spread of the virus in schools, including thoroughly washing hands with soap and water, covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or inside your elbow, and staying home when you are sick — not returning to work or school until fever-free without the use of medication for at least 24 hours.
Bulson also notes that custodial staff will continue to regularly clean classrooms and common areas, as the virus may live on surfaces such as desks and doorknobs.
“We will be continuing our partnerships with public health experts and updating you when new relevant information is available,” he writes.