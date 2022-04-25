Harford County Public Schools looks to fix overcrowding at Homestead/Wakefield Elementary with new building

The Board of Education will make a decision tonight on the Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School Replacement Project, which will replace the overcapacity three-building school with a single building on the Wakefield campus.

The project has been planned for phased construction over fiscal years 2022-2024 with funding provided by the county and state, according to agenda documents. In November 2021, the Interagency Commission on School Construction approved the project for state funding through the Built to Learn Act. The county has also committed to the local portion of capital funding, according to agenda documents.

During the planning and design phases of the project, the project team will work with the Town of Bel Air to complete the plan review process as a prerequisite to obtaining site plan approval. But, the town demanded that Harford County Public Schools commit to the use of surplus school property to establish a right-of way that will allow a connecting public road to be built across the Bel Air campus.

However, Superintendent Sean Bulson does not recommend accepting Bel Air’s April 8 decision requiring a public road right-of-way across the school site since the property is currently being used for educational programs at Homestead/Wakefield Elementary and will be needed for the future Bel Air Middle School project, according to agenda documents.

Additionally, the board will make a decision on the adjusted 2022-2023 school calendar. Each year in October, the Maryland State Education Association hosts its annual convention. The public school system schedules a professional development day to allow teachers to attend the convention, according to agenda documents.

The calendar committee predicted the convention date would be Oct. 14, but MSEA scheduled the convention for Oct. 21. An updated calendar is being presented for approval that reschedules early dismissal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, and the professional development date from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21.

Bulson recommends the board approve the adjusted 2022-2023 school calendar.

Also, the board will be presented with updates to the career, technology and health curricula for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board of Education meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight. For more information, visit https://www.hcps.org/boe/boeagenda.aspx?MeetingID=1653.