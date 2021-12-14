Harford County Public Library to distribute COVID-19 test kits Wednesday

The Harford County Public Library will distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m. at all library branches, while supplies last, according to a news release.
The distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department.
One kit, which contains two COVID-19 tests, will be distributed per adult. Customers are asked not to come to the library to pick up a test kit if they are quarantining or exhibiting symptoms of illness.
Directions for use and instructions for reporting test results will be included with each test kit.
“Harford County Public Library is pleased to partner with the Maryland Department of Health and Harford County Health Department to provide COVID-19 test kits for the community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a news release. “We encourage our library customers to receive a test kit and to be vaccinated, two of the most important ways to fight against COVID-19.”
To find a Harford County Public Library location, visit HCPLonline.org.