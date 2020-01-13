“Harford’s Black Phalanx: African-American Soldiers in the Civil War” is the topic of historian Jim Chrismer’s presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Joppa Library. For more than 20 years, Chrismer has researched Harford County’s African-American soldiers who served in the Union during the Civil War. Chrismer will discuss the more than 250 local men who fought to preserve the Union and destroy slavery. The Joppa Library is located at 655 Towne Center Drive.