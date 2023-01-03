Harford County Public Library launches winter reading program

Harford County Public Library is holding a winter reading program, called “You Are What You Read!,” created particularly for adults and high school students. It runs through March 4.

To register, visit hcplmd.org/winterreading or stop by any branch to sign up.

“We are so pleased to offer a health and wellness theme for this year’s Winter Reading Program,” Mary Hastler, library CEO, said. “You Are What You Read! is more than just books and encourages our customers to maintain a healthy lifestyle by being active in the community. A big thank you to our participating Passport to Wellness partners, and we are grateful for the support of our awesome sponsors.”

To complete the 2023 Winter Reading program, adults should read or listen to at least five books, and high school students should read or listen to at least three books. Once the reading portion is complete, participants will receive a free 2023 collector’s mug while supplies last.

Along with this challenge, the program has a passport to wellness. Participants will receive a passport that helps them explore various Harford County businesses.

After collecting eight stamps in their passport, they will receive a free 2023 Winter Reading keepsake tote bag while supplies last. Participants can earn stamps by logging activities such as dining out, ordering take out, shopping and visiting entertainment venues in the community.

Participating businesses include Beach Bee Yoga in Havre de Grace; Coffee Coffee in Bel Air; Horizon Cinemas in Aberdeen and Fallston; Ice World in Abingdon; Jarrettsville Creamery in Jarrettsville; Love Evolution Studio in Bel Air and Tea by Two in Bel Air.

Participants can also receive passport stamps by registering for winter reading; picking up a passport to wellness; attending a winter reading program at a local library; visiting a Harford County Public Library other than their home library; and earning and picking up a winter reading mug.

There are a variety of activities during the program, including a Get Up and Go series with Zumba, walking and yoga; healthy recipe swaps; a mini-art show exhibition at the Havre de Grace and Norrisville libraries; freestyle painting; Dance Battle Gaming; Dungeons & Dragons; and book discussions at library branches.

Participants also can log a variety of activities to enter to win one of 10 Harford County Public Library swag bags. Activities include attending library programs and events, participating in social media postings and using digital materials.