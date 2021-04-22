Public defender’s office files complaint after Harford County warden ends virtual attorney-client meetings at jail

Virtual communication is not very different from in-person communication, the complaint states. During a virtual visitation, a tablet was place on one side of booth divided by plexiglass, where an attorney would typically sit to speak with their client, sitting on the opposite side of the barrier. Detention center staff were required to join a Microsoft Teams meeting at the beginning of the day and end it when the visits with public defender attorneys concluded, according to the complaint. Staff also had to escort the right client to and from the booth where inmates speak to their attorneys.