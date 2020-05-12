Harford Community College to host virtual commencement ceremony May 21

Harford Community College will hold its 62nd annual commencement ceremony virtually on Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
The decision to hold a virtual ceremony was made to protect the health and safety of students, graduates, their families and guests, and employees, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
The virtual ceremony will recognize all August and December graduates and May candidates for graduation in the college’s associate degree and certificate programs. Students, alumni, community members and friends of the college are invited to tune in for the virtual event.
The celebration can be viewed live via Facebook and Microsoft Teams. Visit HCC’s Commencement webpage for login information at www.harford.edu/commencement. Advance registration is not necessary.
Those joining in will be able to add comments, congratulate HCC graduates and cheer along in real time with HCC’s Interim President Dr. Jacqueline Jackson, vice presidents, faculty and staff, according to a news release. The virtual ceremony will give graduates a chance to celebrate their achievements with their loved ones from the safety of their homes.
At the conclusion of the live event, the presentation will still be available to watch and add comments on the college’s Facebook page, as well as on HCC’s YouTube channel.