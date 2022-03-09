Harford Community College decides to keep tuition the same amid national economic crisis

As prices around country go up, the board of trustees of Harford County Community College (HCC) voted unanimously to keep tuition rates the same for the next school in its meeting Tuesday.
“The board of trustees of Harford Community College is pleased to be in a position to freeze our student tuition and fee rates for the upcoming year,” Board Chair Laura Henninger said. “Given the unpredictable fluctuations in the economic market, we know that finances are a primary concern for many of our students.”
Since HCC opens its fall registration for students on April 1, the college wanted to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information for students before the start of registration.
The college is sensitive to the financial burden tuition rates have on students and their families, according to Trevor Jackson, vice president for finance and administration. HCC hopes that maintaining the same rates while the rest of the economy fluctuates will give them the edge to retain and attract students, he said.
“Our hope is that this tuition freeze will allow our current students to continue their education without additional financial burdens, and also attract students who might have worried that a college education is outside of their financial reach,” Henninger said.
HCC is able to keep their tuition rates the same because of additional funding and employees who are willing to take the steps to control costs.
“Thanks to the generous support of County Executive Glassman, significant efforts at the state level to improve funding to community colleges, and the continued excellent work of Harford Community College employees to control costs, we were able to maintain our current tuition and fee rates for students for the upcoming academic year,” Henninger said.
The board of trustees of Harford Community College will hold its next meeting April 12.