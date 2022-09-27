Harford Community College to hold Fall 2022 transfer fair

Harford Community College will be holding its Fall 2022 Transfer Fair on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the student center on campus located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

This free event will give participants the opportunity to browse information from more than 40 colleges and universities and ask admissions representatives questions about their schools’ academic programs, admissions requirements, scholarship opportunities, campus life, athletics and more.

Advertisement

Participating schools include Bowie State University, Cabrini College, Catholic University of America, Capitol Tech, Chestnut Hill College, Drexel University, Elizabethtown College, Fairmont State University, Frostburg State University, Goldey-Beacom College, Goucher College, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Immaculata University, Johns Hopkins School of Medical Imaging, Liberty University, Loyola University, McDaniel College, Millersville University, Morgan State University, Mount St. Mary’s University, Neumann University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Penn State University - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania College of Art + Design, Post University, Salisbury University, Shenandoah University, Shepherd University, St. Joseph’s University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Stevenson University, Susquehanna University, Temple University, Towson University, Towson University in Northeastern Maryland (TUNE), UMBC Sonography, University of Baltimore, University of Maryland College Park, University of Maryland School of Public Policy, University of Maryland School of Nursing, Washington College and York College of Pennsylvania.

Harford Community College office of advising, career and transfer services is hosting the event. For more information, contact George Budelis at 443-412-2185 or gbudelis@harford.edu.