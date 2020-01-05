A Virginia woman has been charged in connection to a bomb threat made against Harford Community College on Friday, after she allegedly hacked another person’s email and sent the threat to the school.
Amara Mallory Leonard, 22, of Fairfax, Virginia, turned herself into the Harford County Detention Center on Saturday. She is charged with threat of mass violence, threat of arson, false statement and disturbing school operations, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Leonard is being held without bail.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the college around 9 a.m. Friday for the report of a bomb threat.
A college staff member told police that an email had bee sent late the previous night stating someone was going to plant pipe bombs on HCC’s campus, police said.
The campus was evacuated and the college closed for the day while deputies, with assistance of K-9 units from several allied agencies, searched the campus for potential explosives. None were located.
Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division made contact with a person of interest from whose email account the threat was sent on Friday. Through investigation, however, it was determined that individual was not responsible for sending the email, but a victim of an email hack, police said.
Additional investigation determined that Leonard, who had previously been in a relationship with the person of interest, had hacked into his email and sent the threat, according to police.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929.