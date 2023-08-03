Retired Army colonel gives veterans a ‘SITREP’ on Harford Community College radio show

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A show that focuses on issues relevant to veterans of the armed services and their families debuted last month on WHFC radio at Harford Community College.

“We don’t think there’s anything regionally that is doing this right now, using radio to communicate with veterans,” said Bill Montgomery, a co-producer of the show.

Montgomery, a retired U.S. Army colonel and former HCC adjunct professor, serves as the show’s host.

“The whole goal was really [to] tell a little bit about [veterans] to give some authenticity,” Montgomery said, “but probably more importantly, share resources that are available in the community.”

Paul Chuffo, a co-producer of Veterans SITREP — short for situation report — is a radio professional with 30 years’ experience and a programmer for the college’s radio station.

“I know radio, Bill knows military veterans,” he said. “It’s a perfect combination.”

As a member of Aberdeen Proving Ground’s retiree council, Montgomery said the show often tries to reach out to veterans in the community.

“The biggest thing that the Army always identifies every single year is that we’re doing a poor job reaching out to our veterans and retirees in the community because they’re just different ages. They have different ways to learn,” he said.

Montgomery explained that the show is not just for veterans, but also for their families, caregivers or neighbors in the community. He compared the show to NPR’s StoryCorps, a project highlighting the lives of everyday citizens.

“Our hope is somebody listening to the program will not only pick up resources,” Montgomery said, “[but] will maybe get some confidence to maybe try some of those resources to help them.”

The show airs live Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. on WHFC, 91.1 FM. The episodes, each around 30 minutes in length, are then made available on the show’s website and Spotify.

The first few episodes included interviews with Anthony Woods, the state’s veterans’ affairs secretary, and Mary Jane Jernigan, a civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.

Chuffo said they’ve recorded interviews with about nine other guests — some long enough to be two episodes — with enough content to air through October.

Episodes already recorded feature former Harford County Council member and state Del. Andre Johnson, HCC President Teresa Felder, and Aberdeen Proving Ground’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson.

Other interviews have been scheduled, including a sit-down with Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly.

“We really try, you know, to reach out to all angles to make sure that we’re trying to hit the mark when it comes to what’s relevant in the veteran community,” Montgomery said.