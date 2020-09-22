Harford Community College announces four presidential finalists, dates they will do virtual forums with stakeholders

Koermer’s open forums will be Sept 29. Prior to joining Harford, Koermer held several positions at Anne Arundel Community College, including Executive Director for the Center for Cyber & Homeland Security Technology and Joint Ventures, and Dean of the School of Business, Computing & Technical Studies. She received associate of arts and baccalaureate degrees in paralegal studies from Stevenson University and a juris doctorate from University of Baltimore School of Law. Koermer is admitted to practice law in the State of Maryland and before the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.