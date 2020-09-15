Finalists to be Harford Community College’s next president to visit in the coming weeks

As many as four finalists to be the next president of Harford Community College will visit its Bel Air campus later this month and at the beginning of October.
HCC’s Presidential Search Committee announced Tuesday that candidates will make two-day visits on Sept. 28-29, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 8-9. The finalists will be announced next Monday, Sept. 21.
The on-campus meetings and interviews will provide opportunities for Harford Community College employees and students, as well as members of the community, to meet the finalists through in-person and virtual open forums, according to a news release.
Three virtual town hall meetings will be held for various stakeholders on the second day of each candidate’s visit. The first will be with students, from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.; the second with the college community from 1 to 2:15 p.m.; and a third with the greater Harford County community from 3:45 to 5 p.m.
During a finalist’s first day visiting campus, he or she will meet with Interim College President Jacqueline Jackson, get a tour of HCC, meet with the vice president for academic affairs, then dine with the president’s cabinet.
On day two, they will interview with the interim vice president for student affairs and institutional effectiveness, interview with the VP for finance and administration, interview and have dinner with the Board of Trustees and have a closing discussion with the search committee co-chairs.
Two of the College’s Board of Trustees, Steve Linkous and Christopher Payne, are overseeing the presidential search process, heading the nine-member committee. The committee also includes representatives of the college’s faculty, staff, administrator, and student governance councils, as well as the HCC Foundation Board, and two Harford County community members.
More than 40 applications were submitted for the position and the committee narrowed that pool to 11 first-round candidates. The committee then picked six of those candidates, who are going through a second round of interviews this week, the college announced.
Former President Dianna Phillips, who had led the community college since August 2016, resigned in February. Her resignation came on the heels of three senior level administrators being fired for “improper use” of their official email accounts, speculating about the employment status of other college employees.
Jackson has served as interim president since Phillips' resignation, leading HCC as the college community deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson did not apply to be president and plans to return to her prior position as vice president of student affairs and institutional effectiveness, and Title IX coordinator, once a new president is in place. College officials expect that to happen in January for the start of the spring 2021 semester.
More information about the current search process is available online through the HCC’s Presidential Search web page.