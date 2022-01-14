Pinning ceremony held at Harford Community College for recent nursing grads

Harford Community College in Bel Air held a pinning ceremony for its Fall 2021 Nursing Class in December.
“Different from a graduation or commencement ceremony, a pinning ceremony is about celebrating nursing students who have completed their nursing program and are on their way to entering the nursing profession,” said Susan Fletcher, HCC spokesperson.
There were 48 students who graduated as registered nurses in the Fall 2021 class. Several nursing students had a unique learning opportunity last spring when they were invited by the Harford County Health Department and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health to assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors.
Two information sessions will be held on Jan. 26 and 27 for those who are applying by the Feb. 15 deadline for summer or fall admission to the nursing program. Prospective students will have the opportunity to meet with nursing faculty and students for a Q&A session. For more information, contact Roger Hoover, 443-412-2206, rohoover@harford.edu.
Harford Community College offers the associate of science degree nursing program, which is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.