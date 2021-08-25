Open house for Harford Community College’s Leading Edge training center in Edgewood set for Aug. 31

Harford Community College will hold an open house for its new facility, “Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation” on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Open to the public, the open house will be held at the Edgewood Boys & Girls Club, located 2002 Cedar Drive in Edgewood. The training center is a new initiative led by the college to empower Harford County residents with the knowledge, skills, and abilities they need to secure advanced careers in the construction trades, manufacturing, warehousing/distribution, and logistics, according to a news release.
Attendees will have a tour of the facility and opportunities for hands-on equipment demonstrations including CDL and Heavy Equipment Operator simulators, adult education software, a science activity, and 3D printing in the fabrication lab.
Participants will also be able to visit Harford’s new Innovation Center, funded by a grant from the Rural Maryland Council, learn about the entrepreneurial counseling and training support offered by the Northern Region Maryland Small Business Development Center, and meet with the college’s concierge career navigator service for assistance with career pathway planning and other support services.
Information tables will be on site for driver’s ed classes, pre-apprenticeship and pre-construction training, drones (with a demo), MS Office/PC Repair and Technology classes, and adult literacy offerings.
Registration for fall classes at the Leading Edge Training Center will be available at the event. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information about the LETC or the Open House, please contact Dr. Austin Hill, Director for Strategic Partnerships at Harford Community College, at auhill@harford.edu or 410.988.6907.