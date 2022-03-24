Harford Community College to host trip to Flyers game and tour of Wells Fargo Arena

Harford County Community College (HCC) will host a trip to the Philadelphia Flyers ice hockey game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on April 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wells Fargo Arena and watch the Flyers take on the Ottawa Senators. They will also have the opportunity to explore the concourse area with a sports bar, lounge area with TVs, team store, on-ice warmups, and a lot of good food options.

The course number to register is 25581 and the fee is $80. The course fee includes a panel discussion with arena staff at 4:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena tour at 5 p.m., and the ice hockey game at 7 p.m.

Food and transportation is not included. Discounted tickets for HCC students and student athletes are available.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.harford.edu/academics/communityeducation/travel/.