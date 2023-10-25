HCC Happenings: FAFSA workshops, tuition assistance for child care providers and upcoming shows

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford Community College will continue to hold financial aid workshops at various county high schools to help parents complete the Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA).

The workshops will provide tips and timeline information on filling out the FAFSA and applying to aid at the federal, state and college levels. All FAFSA applicants are welcome.

Advertisement

Workshops were held earlier this month at Edgewood and Patterson Mill high schools.

Attendees for upcoming workshops can RSVP online.

Advertisement

The upcoming workshop schedule is:

Thursday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., The John Carroll School.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m., C. Milton Wright, Fallston and Harford Tech high schools, at Fallston High School.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., Aberdeen and Havre de Grace high schools, and Swan Creek School, at Aberdeen High School.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., North Harford, at North Harford High School

Harford Community College receives funding for Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund

Harford Community College received $103,485 in funding from the Maryland State Department of Education Division of Early Childhood to fund programming for the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund.

The Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund is a tuition assistance program that helps child care providers obtain degrees in education fields, according to a news release.

Program participants must work in a licensed child care center or be a licensed child care provider in Maryland, and work at least 10 hours a week. Participants will commit to at least 10 hours of child care work per week following graduation. The number of years of service depends on how many credits the state pays for – with a maximum of two years of service for an associate’s degree and four years for a bachelor’s degree.

Advertisement

The deadline for new applicants is March 1 each year. Accepted participants will receive funding for the following fall semester.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

For more information, contact Alyssa Ehrsam, fund coordinator, at aehrsam@harford.edu or 410-599-5263.

Illusionist David Caserta to perform ‘Haunted Illusions’ at Amoss Center

Harford Community College will host illusionist David Caserta for his show, “Haunted Illusions,” at the Amoss Center in Bel Air on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

The show will provide a wrap-up to the Halloween season with a night full of magic, comedy and audience participation.

Caserta is known for performing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Seating for the show starts at $20. Tickets can be bought by calling 443-412-2211, stopping by the Ticket Office in Darlington Hall or visiting harfordevents.com.

Advertisement

Actors Guild to perform ‘Radium Girls’

The Actors Guild of Harford Community College will perform “Radium Girls” on Nov. 3-5 and Nov. 10-12 at the campus’ Blackbox Theatre in Joppa Hall.

Tickets range from $8 to $12. For tickets, call 443-412-2211, go to the Ticket Office in Darlington Hall or visit harfordevents.com.