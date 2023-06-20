HCC Happenings: Application Day, new practical nursing certificate, HCC’s Office of Communications receives two Paragon Awards, pinning ceremony for nursing graduates

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford Community College Application Day

Harford Community College will hold its Application Day on Wednesday, June 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Student Center/Quad.

In one afternoon, prospective students can apply to the College, receive their acceptance packet and get their student ID. Parents are welcome to attend.

Whether you’re a high school student beginning your college journey, a transfer student seeking a change, or an adult student furthering your career, this event will provide you with the guidance and support you need to get started.

Applicants must bring a government-issued photo ID; Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number; an official copy of your final or current high school transcript; and an unofficial copy of your college transcript, if you’ve taken college courses since graduating high school. Official college transcripts should be sent to transcripts@harford.edu for course evaluation.

Prospective students may register in advance for Application Day at signupgenius.com/go/60b094caaa82faaf49-harford#. The Taharka Brothers ice cream truck will be serving free treats to attendees.

Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Use Entrance 3 (off Thomas Run Road) and park in Lot L, B or A.

New practical nursing certificate

Harford Community College is offering a new certificate in practical nursing.

The certificate program prepares students for the licensure examination for practical nurses. Graduates of the program are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses.

The program also provides opportunities to plan for career mobility through the college’s associate degree nursing program as well as other associate degree nursing programs in the state of Maryland, according to a news release.

The Practical Nursing certificate program is a 12-month, 41-credit certificate program. The program will have one semester of prerequisite, general education course work with a total of 14 credits of general education credits, and three semesters or 27 credits of practical nursing specific course work. Harford nursing students learn through a curriculum that includes both theory presentation and supervised clinical laboratory experience at affiliating healthcare agencies.

Prior to going to affiliated healthcare agencies, Harford nursing students practice in the Clinical Simulation Lab using high-fidelity simulation, allowing them to experience real-world scenarios in a simulated environment, and master the basic competencies required to pursue a career as a nurse, the release said.

Harford Community College offers a competitive nursing degree program that prepares students for a rewarding career in the healthcare field. For additional information, contact the Nursing office at 443-412-2246 or Admissions at 443-412-2109.

Harford Community College’s Office of Communications Receives Two Paragon Awards

The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations recently announced that Harford Community College’s Office of Communications was the winner of two 2022 NCMPR Paragon Awards.

Harford’s Communications team received a gold Paragon Award for the Career and Workforce flyer series and a bronze Paragon Award for the College and Open House Invitation.

The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations’ Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges. This national competition is the only one of its kind to honor excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges, according to the news release.

Harford team members recognized for their work were Justin Bendis, manager for Creative Services; and Cynthia Courtney, assistant director for marketing.