Phoenix Festival Theater presenting ‘Godspell’ at Harford Community College

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Godspell (2012 Revised Version) the weekends of Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 24-26 in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The musical will be directed by Tammy Oppel. The musical director is Rebecca Rosello. Karlie Burnham is the choreographer and John Chrzanowski is the stage manager.
Godspell was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden). Led by the international hit “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”
A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life, according to a news release.
Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, a book by playwright John-Michael Tebelak, and a feature film, Godspell continues to touch audiences, the release states.
Tickets are $18 to $22. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit tickets.harford.edu. The performance is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Harford Community College requires that masks be worn for all shows on campus.