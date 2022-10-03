New season of ‘Evening of Jazz’ and ‘Sunday Afternoon Concert Series’ begins this week at Harford Community College

"Evening of Jazz" and "Sunday Afternoon Concert Series" return for the 2022-23 season at Harford Community College, featuring Benny Russell and other HCC faculty.

Two musical performances featuring the faculty of Harford Community College and guests are taking place Thursday and Sunday. Both performances will be held at Joppa Recital Hall at HCC, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

On Thursday, the college will host “Evening of Jazz: HCC Faculty in Concert,” Thursday at 8 p.m. HCC faculty members Phil Cunneff, Mark Leppo, Justin Taylor, Phil Ravita and Benny Russell celebrate the return of the “Evening of Jazz” series for the 2022-23 season in concert.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., the Sunday Afternoon Concert Series returns for the 2022-23 season with the Faculty Composition Recital.

The opening recital features an eclectic collection of meditative compositions by HCC faculty, composers Christopher Ciampoli and Richard Johnson. Guest performers Sam Wells (trumpet) and Dannielle Sturgeon (flute) join Ciampoli (violin, piano) in performing contemporary selections for soloists, including pieces featuring electronics and video.

Tickets for an Evening of Jazz or the Sunday Afternoon Concert are $10 for adults and $1 for youth (ages 17 and below). Tickets may be purchased online at www.harfordevents.com. For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211.