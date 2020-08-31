Harford Community College’s Early Learning Center preschool re-opening Sept. 14

The Early Learning Center preschool at Harford Community College will reopen on Sept. 14 for full-day preschool only, the college announced.
The learning center will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the number of students will be limited, as CDC and Maryland State Department of Education guidelines will be followed to ensure that children and staff are kept safe. Currently registered families will have priority, with new families welcome, as space permits.
The Early Learning Center provides a nurturing environment and academic curriculum that ensures children are well prepared for kindergarten, according to a news release from HCC. The ELC’s MSDE-approved curriculum offers balanced instruction in language arts, math and science — plus art, crafts, drama, and story time.
Pre-packaged breakfast and snack are provided daily; students will be asked to bring a lunch from home.
For more information, contact Early Learning Center Manager Jen Eder at jeder@harford.edu or visit www.Harford.edu/elc.