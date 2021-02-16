Harford health officer stresses need for racial equity in COVID-19 vaccination rates

He also provided a breakdown by ZIP code to show which communities have the most people getting vaccinated. About 12% of people countywide have received a first dose of the two-shot vaccine, a rate that is above 15% in Bel Air and 14 to 15% in Fallston and Forest Hill. Rates are much lower in northern and southern Harford, though, such as below 10% in Whiteford and the lowest at 5% in Edgewood — Bishai said Edgewood is the community “most concerning” to him.