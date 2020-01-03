A “person of interest” is in custody while Harford County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate a threat Harford Community College, a spokesperson for the agency said Friday.
Harford Community College has closed its campus for the remainder of the day after it received a “non-specific” threat to campus.
“Out of an abundance of caution we will be closed for [the] remainder of Fri., Jan. 3, 2020, while we investigate the matter,” according to a tweet from the college’s official account, sent at 10:10 a.m. All classes, events and programs scheduled for Friday were canceled.
Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene investigating the threat, according to spokesperson Cristie Hopkins. She said in an email that a person of interest was taken into custody, but no additional information was available as of 10:43 a.m.
Harford Technical High School and John Archer School, both located on Thomas Run Road across from the college, have not be affected, according to Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.