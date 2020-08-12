xml:space="preserve">
Harford sheriff’s deputy, EMS workers sent to hospital because of ‘chemical smell’ at unattended death; Hazmat now on scene

By
The Aegis
Aug 11, 2020 8:58 PM

A Harford County Sheriff’s deputy and two EMS providers were sent to the hospital after experiencing headaches and burning eyes at the scene of an unattended death Tuesday night in Forest Hill.

Crews from the Bel Air Fire Department and the Harford County Hazmat unit are now on scene in the 2600 block of Chestnut Hill Road investigating, said Jenn Chenworth, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association.

“The investigation is still very active,” Chenworth wrote in a text message around 8:40 Tuesday night.

The initial call came around 7:15 p.m., Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said. The call came in as an adult male in cardiac arrest and EMS requested additional resources after exiting the home due to a possible chemical exposure, Chenworth said.
The sheriff’s deputy, who was not identified, responded to the scene for the unattended death, Andersen said.

“He was bothered by a chemical odor and had to leave the residence,” he said. The deputy then contacted Hazmat.

As a precaution, the deputy and EMS workers were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

It is not clear what was causing the chemical odor. The cause of death remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

