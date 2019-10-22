A 29-year-old man is recovering from a stab wound to his upper body after an altercation Monday morning in Edgewood, and his alleged attacker is charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Stefon Antonio Hayes, 32, of the 600 block of Harr Park Court in Edgewood, is also charged with first- and second-degree assault, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon. Hayes is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail pending a bail review hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to electronic court records.
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office southern precinct responded to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air around 2:38 p.m. Monday for the report of a patient with a stab wound, according to a news release.
Brandon Antonio Muldrow told police the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Candlewood Court in Edgewood. Muldrow was taken to the hospital by a private citizen, according to police. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators learned that another person, later identified as Hayes, walked into the hospital at about 12:30 p.m. Monday with a laceration on his hand. He was treated and released.
Police developed Hayes, who Muldrow knows, as a suspect in the stabbing, according to a news release, and he was arrested later Monday.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said, and no additional details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may report information by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477, sending a text to Metro Crime Stoppers by texting “CRIMES" (274637) and beginning the message MCS, or submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted. Individuals who provide information may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 if it leads to an arrest or indictment of individuals responsible for the crime, according to the release.