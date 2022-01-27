Havre de Grace pays homage to Scottish history with first Winter Celtic Festival

The Winter Celtic Festival began Thursday in Havre de Grace. Events will be held at multiple venues throughout the town through Sunday.
The festival pays homage to the Scottish history of the area. Organizers say all Celtic nations will be represented.
This is the first year for the Winter Celtic Festival. The celebration got its start at a Burns Night Supper four years ago, when 22 people gathered in a local home to welcome the new commander at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
“The Winter Celtic Festival grew out of a desire to bring people to the beautiful town of Havre de Grace, and to celebrate all things Celtic,” said Crystal Hudson, one of the organizers.
A Burns Night Supper with a traditional Scottish feast will be one of the events held this year. Other planned events include: a sanctioned Highland Games, to be held Saturday and Sunday in the field behind the American Legion Hall; haunted pub crawl, kilt competition, a kilted drag brunch, whiskey tastings, Irish dancing, traditional and modern Celtic music, and specials at Havre de Grace restaurants.
Admission to the festival is free, however several events are ticketed. Tickets can be purchased and a complete event schedule can be found at www.HdGBurnsgathering.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit several local nonprofits, according to a news release.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all events. Organizers said they eliminated some events and performances that would have drawn large crowds and extended indoor exposure, such as dance workshops and some children’s activities, based on guidance from the Harford County Health Department. Those activities are scheduled for next year’s festival, according to the festival’s website.