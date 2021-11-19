Toys for Tots donations sought in Havre de Grace

The Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps station has been designed as a drop off location for the annual Toys for Tots drive, according to a news release.
In association with the Marine Corps Reserves and the Toys for Tots Foundation, the drive seeks donations of new, unwrapped toys that will be distributed to needy children in the community during this holiday season.
The ambulance corps will accept donations at their station, located at 1601 Level Road (Route 155), any day between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. until Dec. 17.
Look for the collection boxes in the windows. Drive up and leave the donation at the door and a corps members will place it in the designated Toys for Tots box.