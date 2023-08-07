Havre de Grace High School student earns Eagle Scout rank

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Joshua Kovacsics, 17, of Havre de Grace, earned the Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout rank.

Kovacsics has been an active member of Troop 965 since he was a cub scout. A Life Scout, he took on the task to complete his Eagle Scout Service Project to demonstrate leadership of others and provide service to a worthy institution other than the Boy Scouts.

Kovacsics’ Eagle Scout service project, Golf Course Bluebird Box Install, consisted of building and installing 12 custom bluebird boxes on Ruggles Golf Course at Aberdeen Proving Ground. This project supports the natural wildlife on the golf course and the surrounding community by providing a safe shelter to ensure sustainability of the native bird species, according to a news release.

Scouts who have earned the Eagle rank have gained all of the fundamental outdoor skills including camping, hiking, cooking and first aid. Eagle Scouts hold leadership positions and participated in numerous community service projects, and have earned at least 21 merit badges that symbolize knowledge and achievement, the release said.

Kovacsics’ will enter his senior year at Havre de Grace High School this month.